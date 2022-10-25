Overview: The Magical Kenya Open – which started in 1967 – has become one of Africa's premier golf attractions and is now part of the European Golf Tour

A total of ten golfers; five professionals and amateurs apiece earned full board sponsorship to the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

The lucky 10 were determined from the 2022 Absa Pro-Am golf tournament of the Uganda Golf Open held at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo on Tuesday, 25th October.

The professionals are Joshua Seale, Silver Opio, Robson Chinhoi, Simon Ngige, and Celestine Nsanzuwera.

Joshua Seale (second left) receives his cash and plaque

Seale was outstanding with a perfect round of 5-under 67, followed by Opio (3-under 69). Zimbabwean Chinhoi was level (72), whilst Ngige and Nsanzuwera tied with 1-over 73 to complete the top five professionals after 18 holes.

Silver Opio shows plaque and cash envelope

The successful amateurs are Andrew Arinaitwe, Harry Hakiza, Allan Mugisha, Raymond Ekwamu, and Edrine Wasike.

Wu Wei Ling, Aloysius Bingi, Wei Yon Chun, Ka Owen Ou, and Herbet Kamuntu are all on standby.

Some of the successful amateur golfers who qualified to the 2023 Magical Kenya Open PRO-AM

Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa bank’s Managing Director who was part of the over 200 field at the PRO-AM hinted about the drastic growth of the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series and the Absa powered PRO-AM.

Kalifungwa played for Absa 1 team alongside legendary Kenya pro Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Alex Mukasa, and former minister Jim Muhwezi.

He openly expressed the desire to keep the momentum of Absa’s support towards the game of golf in Uganda through sponsorships for tournaments and most importantly helping golfers travel for the prestigious magical Kenya open.

We are very proud of the growth that the Uganda Golf Open and the Pro-Am have registered over the years and take this opportunity to offer our support towards furthering the growth and development of the game in Uganda through opportunities that increase the players’ skill and exposure like the Magical Kenya Open. We are a deeply pan-African financial services provider. Our continued commitment to the game of golf is a testament to this continent’s undeniable potential. We shall continue to play our part to bring Africa’s possibilities to life. Mumba Kalifungwa, Managing Director – Absa Bank

The Pro-Am is a one-day tournament where Professional golfers are paired with Amateur golfers to give the professionals an extra practice round before the Professionals Open while improving the skills of amateur golfers within a competition situation.

In March 2021, Absa bank also sponsored 10 amateur golfers and one professional (Ronald Rugumayo) during this year’s Pro-Am for the Kenyan tournament at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Those who traveled were; Collin Isaac Talemwa; Joseph Kimani; John Muchiri; Wendy Angudeyo; Joseph Adrapi; Patrick Kagoro; Walter Tukahirwa; Alexander Matsiko; Jenina Nasimolo, and Collin Subika.

The qualifying professionals will benefit from the bank’s sponsorship package – standing at UGX 65 million which will cover the players’ travel, accommodation, and participating fees for the Pro-Am Tournament of the Kenyan derby.