The much anticipated Jinja derby between Gaddafi FC and BUL FC ended with no winner. In the game played on Tuesday at Kakindu Stadium in Jinja City, the two sides settled for a one all draw.

Ibrahim Kazindula fired BUL into an early lead but Gaddafi were able to bounce back and find the equalizer through Bakali Magumba.

The visitors ended the game with a player less after defender Ochora was shown marching orders midway through the second stanza.

BUL drew first blood through midfielder Kazindula who converted from the spot at the 13th minute mark.

Gaddafi defender Shafik Bakaki held the ball in the forbidden area and Kazindula scored from the resultant penalty, sending Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa the wrong way.

Whereas, BUL FC got an early lead, it was the home side that enjoyed majority of possession and had several attempts at goal but lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

The relentless attempts paid off dividends two minutes after the hour mark with Magumba finding the equalizer.

BUL FC were reduced to ten players in the 67th minute when defender Ochora was given marching orders for kicking Magumba.

Gaddafi tried to use numerical advantage to pile more pressure on the visitors but the latter stood firm to thwart any danger.

The result leaves Gaddafi FC winless this season, managing three draws and losing the other game.

BUL FC on the other hand remain unbeaten in four games and top of the table on eleven points in five games.