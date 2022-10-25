University Football League

Semifinal, First Leg

St. Lawrence University 2-1 MUBS

St. Lawrence University got better of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) as the two faced off on Tuesday in the first leg of the semifinals of this year’s Pepsi University Football League.

Despite trailing in the game, St. Lawrence University was able to stage a comeback and secure a 2-1 win at home.

Benjamin Nazar had fired MUBS into the lead in the 57th minute but this could only last for ten minutes.

Bruno Bunyago found the equalizer in the 67th minute before Michael Kayongo got the winning goal six minutes later.

Victory means St. Lawrence has the advantage going into next week’s return leg in Nakawa where the winner on aggregate will progress to the final.

It should be noted that MUBS bounced back into the tournament after successfully winning a petition against Kyambogo University for using an ineligible player.

Kyambogo has eliminated MUBS in the quarterfinals on penalties.

In the other semifinal fixture, defending Champions UCU lead 1-0 from the first leg with the return leg also slated for next week.