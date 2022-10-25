Wakiso Giants FC bagged maximum points off UPDF FC as the two teams faced off on Tuesday at Bombo Military Barracks Ground.

The Purples Sharks fought hard to overcome the Army Side in their own backyard.

Moses Aliro struck the lone goal of the game that eventually guided Wakiso Giants to victory, their second of the season.

The decisive moment happened in the 24th minute with Aliro reacting fast to tap home from Frank Ssebufu’s header.

It should be noted that John Luyinda’s charges won their last game 2-1 against Blacks Power FC.

The win takes them to third place on 7 points, same as second placed SC Villa.

On the other hand, UPDF FC drop to 9th position with five points in as many games.