Wednesday October 26, 2022

Nakisunga Ssaza Grounds, Mukono 4pm

Following their win over Busoga United in their last outing, URA host Soltilo Bright Stars desperate to build on that.

The tax collectors are yet to engage a gear that many expect of them and have struggled to win games – losing once to Express and drawing at home to BUL and Onduparaka.

In the Stars, they take on another desperate side that are winless so far in the division but unbeaten.

Asaph Mwebaze admits his side should start winning games but also says “if you don’t win, then don’t lose’.

The hosts will rely of forwards Derrick Nsibambi and George Ssenkaaba for goals and the creative spark of Kabon Living.

On the other hand, Sam Ssenyonjo, Emmanuel Loki and Nelson Ssenkatuka must come to the party for the visitors who have drawing all their games so far.