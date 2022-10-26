Results

URA 2-2 Soltilo Bright Stars

URA threw away a two goal lead to draw with Soltilo Bright Stars in a four goal thriller at Nakisunga Ssaza ground, Mukono.

James Begisa and George Senkaaba scored the goals for the tax collectors while Nelson Senkatuka and Emmanuel Loki netted for the visitors.

Begisa put the hosts in the lead two minutes to the break from a free kick and Senkaaba doubled the lead four minutes after recess.

The two goal cushion pushed the visitors and they got a goal through Senkatuka in the 66th minute and more pressure saw them net a late equaliser through Loki.

SOLTILO Bright Stars FC October 26, 2022

Sam Timbe’s men climb to fifth on the log with 6 points, five adrift of leaders BUL who were held to a 1-1 draw at Gaddafi on Tuesday.

Bright Stars, whose unbeaten start to the season continues are now 8th with five points in as many games but are yet to win a game under new coach Asaph Mwebaze.

URA’s next game is a trip to Wakiso Giants on November 1 while Bright Stars will host SC Villa four days later.