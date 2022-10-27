Friday October 28, 2022

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4pm

KCCA make a short trip from Lugogo to Luzira to face Maroons with Coach Morley Byekwaso wary of the threat the hosts could pose.

The Kasasiro are buoyed by the win over title rivals Vipers in their last outing but Byekwaso says that’s not now history and expects a tough game at Luzira.

“They have always been a stubborn side when they face us and also beat us in pre-season,” said Byekwaso. “But we are confident after our win and performance against Vipers and we believe if we can create chances and put them away, we shall be victorious,” he added.

Maroons lost their last outing 3-1 to Arua Hill and will be desperate to pick themselves up especially in front of their home fans.

“We have to strive so hard, focus and make sure that we win this game, it must be a positive result to make our supporters happy in Luzira.”



In former KCCA forward Samson Kigozi, the Prisons side have a threat a player with a point to prove.

He will be joined in attack by Fred Amaku, Walusimbi and Abraham Tusubira in search for goals.

For KCCA, the main man will be Allan Okello alongside Congolese Tshisungu Kankonde and Rogers Mato.

Head to Head Stats

KCCA are unbeaten in their last eight league meetings with Maroons [W6, D2]

KCCA have won 3 of their last four visits to Maroons [D1]

The two teams are separated by one position and points with Maroons 7th with 5 points and KCCA a point and position better – though Maroons have played a game more.