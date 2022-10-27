Friday October 28, 2022

Bombo Military Barracks, Grounds 2pm

Playing on a neutral Bombo Barracks ground has given Express FC optimism ahead of their match against Onduparaka.

The early kick off of the day pits two sides desperate to win with the hosts winless in three games so far and yet to score a goal while the visitors have not won in the past two games.

Express’ last and only win so far came at home to URA and their last visit to Bombo ended in a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the season against UPDF.

“We are through with our final training ahead of our encounter with Onduparaka FC, a team from Arua,” Express’ James Odoch told the media.

“Of course it is a good team however we have prepared well for it and it has a good record against Express FC but even if we’re away so are they because the game is going to be played in Bombo Military Barracks Play Ground which is not their home pitch hence the game is levelled.”

In the absence of injured Anwar Ntege, Marvin Oshaba will lead the hunt for goals for the visitors who have only scored three goals all through Allan Kayiwa.

Head to Head

In the previous 12 league meetings, Onduparaka have won five games. [L2, D5]

In six home games, both have won once and the rest ended in stalemates.