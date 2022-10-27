Kenya Lionesses’ first test during the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2022 – Pool B will be against Zambia Eagles on Saturday evening.

But before they depart for Kampala on Thursday, captain Peruz Muyuka has warned that this will be no easy trip. This was on Wednesday afternoon during the press event to name the squad in the Kenyan captain of Nairobi.

”It’s not going to be an easy trip. We’re going to take each game at a time, we’re not going to underrate any team as we go there,” Muyuka said.

In addition to Zambia, Kenya will take on eternal rivals Uganda with all three’s eyes set on the pool’s top spot that keeps their Rugby World Cup qualification campaigns on track.

Head coach Denis Kolia Mwanja has handed four rookies their first national team call-ups after impressing during training. These are Phoebe Akinyi, Naomi Jelagat, Natasha Emali, and Hesla Khisa.

Kenya Lionesses XV Squad for Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2022 – Pool B:

Peruz Muyuka (captain), Stephanie Waithera, Rose Otieno, Evelyne Kalemera, Natasha Emali, Staycy Atieno, Knight Otwoma, Bernadette Olesia, Hesla Khisa, Phoebe Akinyi, Naomi Amuguni, Diana Kemunto, Prisca Nyerere, Leah Wambui, Grace Adhiambo, Ann Goretti, Jean Bisela, Maureen Muritu, Stellah Wafulah, Judith Akumu, Winnie Owino, Naomi Jelagat, Christabel Lindo, Laurine Akoth, Terry Ayesa.

However, the team is not short of experience in the likes of Christabel Lindo and Grace Adhiambo to lead their charge at the Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Similar to the Lady Rugby Cranes and Women Eagles, the Lionesses’ last competitive test was in 2021. This was an agonizing 16-15 defeat at home to Colombia as they battled for a ticket to the Rugby World Cup 2021 Repechage Tournament.