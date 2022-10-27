Friday October 28, 2022

Akibua Memorial stadium, Lira 4pm

Arua Hill could become the first side to win three games in a row this season if they overcome hosts Blacks Power at Akibua stadium, Lira on Friday.

The Kongolo have made a decent start to the season winning both their games 3-1 against KCCA and Maroons at home and this will be their first visit this campaign.

With six points in as many available, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s men sit 4th on the log notwithstanding, all teams above them playing more games than they have done so far.

They face a hapless Blacks Power side that has managed just a single point in four outings and lost 2-1 on their last outing away to Wakiso Giants.

Blacks Power could however provide a stern test as they looked and improved side in performance despite defeat at Wakiso.