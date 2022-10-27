Friday October 28, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Following their first defeat of the campaign last week, SC Villa return to action against Busoga United seeking redemption at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The Jogoos were beaten 1-0 by table leaders BUL through a late strike by Richard Wandyaka which ironically was the first goal the team has conceded this season.

The match against Busoga United provides an opportunity for Coach Nelly Magera and his staff to rally his boys.

The visitors have picked just one win in the four games played and are one of the whipping boys so far and sit 12th on the log with three points and have conceded the most goals – 12 so far.

Villa will be without midfielders Umar Lutalo and Muhammad Nsereko who are with the Uganda National U-20 team but in Ivan Bogere, Ivan Sserubiri, Fred Gift, Kenneth Ssemakula and Davis Sekagya, the hosts have a back bone of the team to rely on.

Head to Head

In the eleven previous league meetings, Busoga United hold edge with four wins. [L3, D4]

Busoga United have won three games away at Villa in the last five visits [L2]