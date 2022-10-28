Express FC earned victory over Onduparaka FC as the two teams faced off in an early kickoff on Friday at the Bombo Military Barracks Ground.

The Red Eagles secured a 2-1 victory to post their second win of the season and the first on the road.

On the other hand, the Caterpillars who still have to play their home games away from Arua due to a punishment from FUFA are yet to earn maximum points.

Marvin Oshaba in what was his first start for Express FC fired them into the lead in the 35th minute and the visitors eventually lead 1-0 at the break.

With a minute to the end of the game, midfielder Daniel Shabene doubled Express’ advantage before James Oketch got a consolation for the hosts from the spot deep into stoppage time.

Onduparaka FC remains third from the bottom on the log with one point.