Busoga United FC will have to rue their wastefulness in Friday’s loss to SC Villa at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

The Jinja based outfit despite creating more scoring chances and dominating possession lacked the much needed effectiveness in the final third.

Starting life without coach Paul Kiwanuka who reportedly resigned after the loss to URA FC, Busoga United looked sharp and troubled SC Villa for long spells.

Peter Onzima and Dickson Niwamanya had the best chances for the visitors but both missed at different intervals.

On the other hand, Joseph Kafumbe who was deployed as a makeshift midfielder in the absence of Ivan Sserubiri got a chance to put SC Villa ahead but failed to find the target.

In the 65th minute, coach Jackson Magera made a change, bringing on stocky forward Jonah Kakande in place of Goffin Oyirwoth.

The student at Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga would go on to score the solitary goal of the game.

Kakande was picked up by Ivan Bogere and beat off a defender before sending a ferocious strike into the bottom corner with five minutes to play.

Victory means SC Villa moved to second place on 10 points, one behind leaders BUL FC while Busoga United on the other hand have three points and currently occupy 12th place.