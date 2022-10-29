Road to BAL 2023 | Group C

Friday, October 28

ABC (Tanzania) 70-45 Urunani (Burundi)

City Oilers (Uganda) 90-54 Matero Magic (Zambia)

Saturday, October 29

Urunani (Burundi) vs. City Oilers (Uganda) – 4:30pm

ABC (Tanzania) vs. Matero Magic (Zambia) – 7:00pm

Sunday, October 30

Matero Magic (Zambia) vs. Urunani (Burundi) – 4:30pm

City Oilers (Uganda) vs. ABC (Tanzania) – 7:00pm

Germaine Roebuck announced his arrival at City Oilers with a superb performance in their opening game of the BAL Qualifiers at Benjamin Mkapa Indoor Stadium.

The forward dropped 26 points to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists as the Oilers strolled to a 90-51 win over Matero Magic on Friday night.

However, it was guard Tonny Drileba who set the tone for the game with 11 first-quarter points but the period ended all tied up at 19 thanks to Jaylen Leroy’s 3-pointer.

By mid-second quarter, Matero Magic who arrived on game day were out of legs and City Oilers started to assert themselves with Mer Maker taking charge. The South Sudan center scored 10 of his team’s 24 points in the quarter.

city Oilers players pause for a team photo before the game against Matero Magic | Credit: FIBA Tonny Drileba and Tyray Petty | Credit: FIBA Germain Roebuck (R) drives past Jaylen Leroy | Credit: FIBA Francis Azolibe | Credit: FIBA Ceasar Kizito Credit: FIBA

City Oilers started the third quarter with 10 unanswered points as Roebuck took his turn and scored 20 of City Oilers’ 24 points in the period during which the game was done as a contest.

Maker and Drileba finished with 14 and 13 points respectively.

Mukelabai (11) and Leroy (10) were the only players to score in double figures for the Zambian side.

Urunani ease past ABC

In the other game played on the evening, Urunani eased past Army Basketball Club 70-40 with former Oilers Landry Ndikumana scoring 18 points and pulling down 7 rebounds.

Flashy point guard Guibert Nijimbere contributed 10 points.

Urunani will face the City Oilers this afternoon at 4:30pm while ABC will take on Matero Magic at 7:00pm.