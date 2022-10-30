Overview: Deservedly,Nathan Odokonyero was named as the Rocks Radio Man of the match for the incredible display that witnessed him score twice for Bognor Regis Town against Weston Super Mare.

2022 Isuzu FA Trophy (1st Round):

Weston Super Mare 1-2 Bognor Regis Town

Who can stop forward Nathan Odokonyero from scoring?

Precisely, the answer is none, possibly himself unless otherwise.

The lanky Ugandan born center forward netted a brace as his team Bognor Regis Town came from a goal down to defeat Weston-super-Mare 1-2 during the Isuzu FA Trophy first round duel at the Optima Stadium before slightly 400 spectators.

Nathan Odokonyero beats an opponent | Credit: Trevor Staff

The hosts had a bright start with Elis Watts’ early goal in the 5th minute.

The Seagulls held onto the lead coming to the mandatory half-time recess.

Odokonyero, Bognor Regis Town’s most on-form player this season took the concerns and matters into his own hands with a quick brace inside five minutes.

Nathan Odokonyero celebrates with a teammate | Credit: Trevor Staff

The former Chelsea, Lincoln city, Brighton and Hove Albion junior player picked his first in the 72nd minute from Alfie Bridgman’s low cross for the equalizer.

The goal arrived moments after Isaac Olaniyan had hit the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Odokonyero was well positioned to head home past goalkeeper Harris from substitute Bradley Lethbridge’s cross from a few yards.

Weston Super Mare against Bognor Regis Town in the 2022 first round Isuzu FA Trophy at Optima stadium | Credit: Lyn Phillips

Bognor Regis Town players in celebrations | Credit: Lyn Phillips

Christened as the “Rocks”, Bognor Regis Town thus book a berth to the next round.

Deservedly, Odokonyero was named as the Rocks Radio Man of the match for the incredible display.

Nathan Odokonyero receives man of the match prize | Credit: Trevor Staff

Team Line Ups:

Weston Super Mare XI:

Max Harris (G.K), Taylor Jones, Scott Laird, Jacob Jagger Cane, Lloyd Humphries, Jason Pope, Jay Murray, James Dodd, Ben Griffith, Elis Watts, Jordan Bastin

Subs: Sam Avery, Dayle Grubb, Reuben Reid, Luke Purnell

Bognor Regis Town XI:

Toby Steward (G.K), Josh McCormick, James Cranes, Sam De St Croix, Tom Bragg, Craig Robson, Harvey Whyte, Isaac Olaniyan, Nathan Odokonyero, Tom Chalave, Luke Robinson

Subs: Nick Dembele, Alfie Bridgman, Danny Howick, Bradley Lethbridge, Tom Holland