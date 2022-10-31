Tuesday November 01, 2022

Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm

Wasswa Bbosa’s hunt for the first league win at Gaddafi resumes on Tuesday when his side visit Busoga United in another Jinja derby.

Gaddafi, despite big signings have failed to get off the mark in four fixtures in which they have lost one and drawn three on the bounce.

In the last outing, they came from behind to salvage a point against table leaders BUL but Bbosa, a league winner with Express believes time is now to get first victory.

“We are yet to get any victory, it is unfortunate that in the previous encounters we could create so many chances but could not convert them,” said Bbosa.

We realized we need to concentrate more in the final third and hurt our opponents”

Nevertheless, the outspoken tactician is wary of the threat posed by Busoga United who have lost all but one of their five games so far.

“Derbies are usually tough games since players do not need anyone to motivate them. It is within them, my side will not underrate our opponents who have good players and their experience in the league can never be doubted.”

Key Stats

Either team has managed to pick a win in the previous two league meetings.

Other fixtures

Tuesday 01st November 2022

· Wakiso Giants vs URA – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Wednesday 02nd November 2022

· BUL FC Vs Onduparaka FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV & Sanyuka Prime TV

Friday 04th November 2022

· Vipers SC Vs Maroons FC, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (4:00 pm), Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Arua Hill SC Vs UPDF FC, Barifa Stadium- Arua (4:00pm)

Saturday 05th November 2022

· KCCA FC Vs Blacks Power FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs SC Villa, Kavumba Recreation Ground- Wakiso (4:00pm)