Tuesday November 1, 2022

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Following a disappointing manner in which they squandered a two-goal lead to draw with Bright Stars in their last game, URA will be desperate to get season back on track when they visit Wakiso Giants.

The tax collectors have picked just one win from their five games so far and sit 7th on the log with just six points.

URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi Legason.

Alionzi Nafian believes it’s high time they came up with better performances starting with the match at Wakissha.

“The last outing was disappointing and as players, we understand the need to up our game and start winning games starting with the one against Wakiso Giants tomorrow,” said Nafian.

Wakiso Giants come into the game a point and position above URA despite playing a game less.

See more We go again at HOME 👆



📲 #WGFCURA #UPLLive pic.twitter.com/FcBDK8Bjtb — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) October 29, 2022

They have won two games on the bounce and Coach John Luyinda understands how winning is important for stability.

“Winning is very important for the stability of the team and going into tomorrow’s match, we need that win,” he said. “We understand we are playing against a team with quality and experience but we feel ready to out-compete them,” he added.

“It is our second home game and the target at home will be to always do everything to get all points,” he stressed.

KCCA’s Brian Majwega against Wakiso Giants Titus Ssematimba

Both teams have absentees with Wakiso Giants missing the U-20 trio of Ronald Madoi, Titus Ssematimba and Marvin Nyanzi but are blessed with the return of Samson Kiirya and Joshua Lubwama who have missed the last two games while on national duty with the Sand Cranes.

URA are also without key players Derricks Ndahiro and Nsibambi, Hassan Kalega and U-20 right back Justine Opiro.

Key Stats

There have been four league meetings with each winning once and the rest are stalemates.

URA won the corresponding fixture 5-0 last season with former Wakiso Giants striker Viane Ssekajugo netting four.

Other fixtures

Tuesday 01st November 2022

· Busoga United FC Vs Gaddafi FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV

Wednesday 02nd November 2022

· BUL FC Vs Onduparaka FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV & Sanyuka Prime TV

Friday 04th November 2022

· Vipers SC Vs Maroons FC, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (4:00 pm), Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Arua Hill SC Vs UPDF FC, Barifa Stadium- Arua (4:00pm)

Saturday 05th November 2022

· KCCA FC Vs Blacks Power FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs SC Villa, Kavumba Recreation Ground- Wakiso (4:00pm)