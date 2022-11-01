Overview: The 2022 Lord John Mary Ssebuwufu tournament is dubbed as “Nakawa Talent Search” with a key bold objective of identifying raw talents from the grassroots.

2022 John Mary Ssebuwufu Football Tournament:

Official opening match: Saturday, 5 th November

Group C : Kiwatule Vs Ntinda Katale (3 PM)

: Kiwatule Vs Ntinda Katale (3 PM) At Butukirwa Playground, Kigoowa Primary school – Bukoto 2 parish

Politician Hon John Mary Ssebuwufu is among the local leaders for Bukoto 2, Kiwatule and Kyanja divisions, Nakawa West constituency in the Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

Ssebuwufu is the Lord councilor for the aforementioned areas.

For the second year in a row, Lord councilor Ssebuwufu has organized a sports tournament that will have football and netball (gala).

The football matches will be held at the all barren Butukirwa playground next to Kigoowa primary school within Bukoto 2 parish.

The draws were held at the same playground on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 with the lead sponsor (Lord Councilor Ssebuwufu) in attendance alongside the representatives from the 22 participating teams.

“The reason for this tournament is to help identify new talents that can be developed to grow (develop) for bigger clubs in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams” Lord Councilor Ssebuwufu revealed.

The official opening match will take place this coming Saturday, 5th November 2022 between the defending champions Kiwatule and Ntinda Katale.

Lord Mayor John Mary Ssebuuwfu recieves the trophy from Kiwatule coach Joseph Kakande. The chairperson organizing committee Francisco Bwambale is holding one of the balls that will be used for the tournament

Team pools:

There are four different groups where all the 22 teams are pooled (A to D).

Balintuma, Kyanja View, Colombia, Muggiez, Mbaawo and Kalinaabiri are all in group A.

Group B has Ludo, Arab Boys, Oldies Bukoto Mosque and African Garage.

The defending champions Kiwatule are in group c alongside Ntinda Katale, John Mary, Mark Metal, Workers and Kyanja.

Group D is constituted of Sportive, Nsimbi Zziwoome, Kulambiro United, Kyanja United and Hidden Treasure.

Veteran sports journalist Franciso Bwambale of BBS Telefaina is the chairperson of the local organizing committee.

Bwambale confirmed that the rules of the tournament will be followed to the dot to have a tranquil championship.

“We thank the main organizer Lord Councilor John Mary Ssebuwufu for the initiative to have such a tournament. We shall follow the set rules and regulations as we encourage all the teams to keep smart, respect the rules and keep time at all times” Bwambale revealed.

Two teams will qualify from each group for the quarter-finals that will be followed by semi-finals and the final match that shall be held on Saturday, 31st December 2022.

On the same day, the netball gala will also be held.

