Busoga United 0-1 Gaddafi

Gaddafi finally got their first win of the season beating Busoga United 1-0 at Kakindu on Tuesday.

Steven Munguchi scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute to ease pressure on Coach Wasswa Bbosa.

Coming into the game, the Jinja army side had lost one and drawn four games on the trot while Busoga United had picked just one win and lost three.

See more Sweet win, Derby win 😜💪 pic.twitter.com/Dge37Cu2Ra — Gaddafi Football Club (@GaddafiFC) November 1, 2022

Three points take Gaddafi to ninth place with six points in five games while Busoga United, with four successive defeats are 12th with just three points.

Busoga United’s next outing will be at Bombo where Onduparaka is lurking while Gaddafi will host Soltilo Bright Stars.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants beat visitors URA 2-1 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakisha.