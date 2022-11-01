Overview: St Lawrence University will face Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi during the final of the 2022 Pepsi University Football League on 12th November at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Pepsi University Football League 2022:

Semi-Final (Return Leg):

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 0-3 St. Lawrence University

*St Lawrence University qualified to final 5-1 on aggregate

St Lawrence University will face Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi during the final of the 2022 Pepsi University Football League on 12th November at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

The confirmation came after St Lawrence University’s 3-0 victory on the road over Makerere University Business School (MUBS) at the Nakawa arena on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

This was the return of semi-final as Davis Nnono’s coached side qualified 5-1 on aggregate since the first leg was 2-1 in their favour at the Kavule fortress.

Michael Kayongo, lethal forward Bruno Bunyaga and an own goal from MUBS skipper Herbert Abima gave St Lawrence University the comfortable victory in a game marred by violence of sorts from the home fans.

Bruno Bunyaga (middle) celebrates with fellow St Lawrence teammates | Credit: Jackson Kayiira

Kayongo headed home the opener on the quarter hour mark for the lead. The game was abruptly halted for close to 10 minutes as police was forced to fire tear gas canisters to calm down the rowdy home fans.

Bunyaga scored his 12th goal of the competition with a brilliant header off Blanchar Mulamba’s inviting free-kick in the 47th minute before Abima’s own goal that wrapped the icing on the already baked cake for the visitors.

St Lawrence University’s Fahad Aniku against MUBS captain Herbert Abima during the semi-final return leg in Nakawa | Credit: Jackson Kayiira

St Lawrence University celebrate one of their three goals against MUBS during the 3-0 win in the semi-final return leg at MUBS Arena, Nakawa | Credit: Jackson Kayiira

This is the second consecutive final for St Lawrence as will face the 2017 champions Uganda Martyrs University in the long awaited finale at the home of KCCA (MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo).

St. Lawrence played in the last edition’s final but lost to Uganda Christian University 2-1.

Uganda Martyrs reached the final for the first time since 2017 after eliminating defending champions UCU 5-4 in the post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate in their semi-final tie.

We thank God who has helped us come this far. We prepared well for the game. We now look forward the final and hopefully, we shall win it this time round. Team work was the element that helped us. The university administration has also helped us a lot. The final is never an easy match but as always, the best prepared team takes the day. We a great scouting network across the country; I am not the brand and face but the team I have worked with is amazing. Davis Nnono Ssozi, Head coach St Lawrence University

Davis Nnono Ssozi, the St Lawrence University head coach during an interface with the media moments after the match

This league is celebrating 10 years of existence with Pepsi as the headline sponsor, organized by Red Rhino.

A number of footballers have graduated from this league through the ranks to FUFA Big league club, Uganda Premier League, U-23 (Uganda Kobs) and the senior national team, Uganda Cranes.

Success scripts as Titus Ssematimba (St Lawrence University), Yassar Mugerwa (Nkumba University), Joshua Lubwama Letti (Makerere University), Isma Kawawulo (MUBS), Isaac Musiima (Bugema University) are some of the players who have shone and succeeded.