Result

Wakiso Giants 2-1 URA

Moses Aliro winner ensured Wakiso Giants beat URA 2-1 at Wakiso to move third on the Uganda Premier League table.

The goal arrived moments after James Begisa’s goal had drawn the visitors’ level after they had gone down when substitute Norman Ogik put the Purple Sharks in the lead.

Wakiso Giants were the better side from the start but couldn’t turn possession and chances into goals until Ogik, a first half substitute for the injured Frank Ssebuufu scored with his first touch.

The former Sadolin Paints, Police and Ondu striker in his second stint with Wakiso Giants got at the end of a beautiful ball from Ibrahim Kasule in the 43rd minute.

Begisa drew both teams level in the 58th minute when Samson Kiirya failed to read his cross and it ended up into the net.

But that didn’t last long as Aliro got at the end of a shot cum cross from Ogik to stab home in the 66th minute.

The hosts, playing on the counter for most parts of the second period could have extended lead but substitute Shariph Kimbowa twice failed to hit the target with Alionzi Nafian saving on one occasion.

Defeat piles more pressure on Sam Timbe whose side remain 7th with six points from as many games, four points behind Wakiso Giants who have played one game less.

Wakiso Giants next game is another tough encounter at home to champions Vipers on Tuesday next week while URA host Arua Hill on Saturday November 12 at Nakisunga.

Line-ups:

Wakiso Giants: Kiirya (GK), Matsiko, Komakech, Arinda, Kagogwe, Bukenya, Ssenyonjo © (Masiko 82’), Kasule (Kimbowa 82’) Ssebuufu (Ogik 42’) Ssenyonga (Ssenfuka 60’) and Aliro

Unused subs: Ssekagya (GK), Irasa and Kaddu

URA: Alionzi (GK), Begisa, Ssenjobe, Mbowa, Nyakoojo, Mulikyi, Kyeyune, Nunda (Kagimu 50’), Ssenkaaba, Kabon, Ssekajugo

Unused subs: Ssebwalunyo (GK), Kigongo, Fesali

Match Details

Goals: Ogik 43’, Aliro 66’ | Begisa 58’

Bookings: Matsiko 35’ | Mulikyi 17’, Ssenjobe 23’, Mbowa 34’

Man of the Match: Moses Aliro