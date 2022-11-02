Wednesday November 2, 2022

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

Leaders BUL host bottom of the table Onduparaka at Kakindu in the only game of the day aiming to get back on winning ways.

The Jinja side were held in their last game to a 1-1 draw in the Jinja derby against Gaddafi but remain top of the table with 11 points in five games.

Onduparaka are winless in four games losing once and drawing the rest which means they will come all out against BUL which is a wary for Alex Isabirye.

“We drew in our last game and now we need to get a win tomorrow to remain at the top but this will not be quite easy,” Isabirye told the club website.

“Onduparaka has gone three games without victory and we expect them to come all out to get a better result. Nevertheless, we are ready for them,” he added.

The hosts are without suspended Walter Ochora who was sent off in the last game while Ronald Otti is a doubt for the game through injury.

Head to Head

In the previous 12 league meetings between the two sides, BUL has won 5. [L2, D5]

In six home games, BUL are unbeaten against the Caterpillars [W3, D3]

Onduparaka’s last win over BUL came in 2019 at the Green Light stadium.