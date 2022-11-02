Result

BUL FC 1-0 Onduparaka

Karim Ndugwa scored with eight minutes to the final whistle as BUL edged visiting Onduparaka 1-0 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru to open a four point gap at the top.

The big forward beautifully headed past Mathias Muwanga who had kept him and the entire BUL forwards at bay for more than eighty minutes.

The win puts Alex Isabirye’s men four points ahead second placed SC Villa and Wakiso Giants who are on 10 points each after five games but BUL have played a game more.

Defeat, Onduparaka’s second in succession after drawing their opening three games leaves them at the base of the 15-team log with a single point.

Bul’s next assignment will be a trip to Wankulukuku on Tuesday November 8 to face seven-time champions Express while Onduparaka will host equally struggling Busoga United at Bombo four days later.