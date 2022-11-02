The UPL secretariat has confirmed dates for two postponed matches involving Vipers.

The Venoms didn’t play against Wakiso Giants and Arua Hill earlier in the season as they were pushed to latter dates due to continental engagement.

A communication signed by the league CEO, Bernard Bainamani, on Tuesday confirmed the new dates for the deferred games for Vipers.

The Secretariat has, therefore, scheduled the postponed matches as follows: “M#14 Wakiso Giants FC Vs Vipers SC will be played on Tuesday 8th November 2022, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso @4:00pm.

“M#21 Vipers SC Vs Arua Hill SC will be played on Tuesday 15th November 2022, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende @ 4:00pm.”

The circular continued: “By copy of this communication, concerned parties are informed.”

Vipers have so far played two matches, drawing versus Soltilo Bright Stars and losing the other to major title rivals KCCA.