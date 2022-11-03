City Oilers have been drawn in Group B of Division East of the Basketball Africa League Elite 16.

The Ugandan champions will face South Sudan side Cobra Sport (South Sudan), COSPN (Madagascar), and Ferroviaro da Beira (Mozambique).

The Division East tournament will take place in Cape Town, South Africa from November 22-27.

Oilers will have to finish among the top three sides at the weeklong tournament to qualify for the 2023 Basketball Africa League.

It should be noted that the participation of Cobra Sport in the Elite 16 is pending confirmation by the BAL.

Group A of Division East has tournament hosts Cape Town Tigers, NBA Academy, Urunani (Burundi), and Kenya Port Authority (Kenya).

Division West

In Division West whose tournament will be played in Abidjan, Ivory Coast from November 14-19, hosts A.B.C are in Group A alongside AS Sale (Morocco), Elan Coton (Benin), and Bangui Sporting Club of the Central Africa Republic.

Group B has F.A.P (Cameroon), SLAC (Guinea), Stade Malien of Mali, and Nueva Era (Equatorial Guinea).