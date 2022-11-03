Overview: As famous French-born American diarist and novelist Angela Anaïs Juana Antolina Rosa Edelmira Nin y Culmell boldly stated “When you possess light within, you see it externally”, Soccer Chance Academy Uganda possesses the beam of light within that is reflected all over from Kako, Masaka to the entire Uganda, East Africa, Africa and the rest of the world.

The year was 1993 during the second month of the year (February) when Pope John Paul II visited Africa on a momentous apostolic journey of Benin, Sudan and the Pearl of Africa, Uganda.

The theme for the entire visit was inclined along the line “Your light must shine in the sight of people, so that seeing your good works, they give praise to your Father in heaven”.

This rich-catchy theme is still reflected even to-date in the jurisdiction of our various work-tasks in daily life.

Soccer Chance Academy Training session in Kako, Masaka City

Football entity Soccer Chance Academy, Uganda is one entity illuminating from Kako in Masaka city to the rest of the country, East Africa, Africa, Europe and elsewhere.

Founded in 2020 by Ben Hanley, Soccer Chance Academy Uganda is a fully registered member of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

Ben Hanley, founder of Soccer Chance Academy Uganda

They directly operate under the academy rules and regulations as set up by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Soccer Chance Academy Uganda accommodates male footballers ranging between the ages of 14 to 17 years, taking part in most UYFA organized tournaments.

The academy’s U-17 team will play in the forthcoming Fourth Division League 2022/23 season under Masaka District Football Association.

Soccer Chance Academy U-17 players in training. They are set to play in the Masaka District Football Association League

To ensure affluent coordination and organization, there are a number of personalities who handle the different tasks at hand.

Umar Kakeeto heads the U-17 team assisted by Isma Ssekanjako. Steven Kiyimba is the head of recruitment, Peter Ssewanyana is the assistant coach for the U-15 team and Noordeen Sembatya as the programmes manager.

Saphinah Nakyajja is the welfare manager.

Soccer Chance Academy Uganda’s children being tipped in Masaka, Kako

Soccer Chance Academy Uganda’s corporate mission is embedded along the theme-line of producing the next generation of big stars and talents in the world of football and give them the best education of the game that will last them the rest of their lives.

To be one of the biggest academies in the world and this is the same case with SCA Uganda. The vision is to have one of the best academies in Africa and have branches in other African countries. Vision of Soccer Chance Academy Uganda

Soccer Chance Academy Training in Kako_Masaka

The academy aspires to have the best of facilities, coaching and games programme to create a perfect environment for players to develop and reach their full potential.

Soccer Chance Academy Uganda also aims to develop players to play in the first teams of different clubs in every part of the world as professionals, to have a bigger capacity hostel for our teams including the girls team that we are to start in the near future and having a most functional and modern facilities for training and development of our students. Umar Kakeeto, Soccer Chance Academy U-17 head coach

There are also scholarship opportunities for students with outstanding performance and educational results at top football and educational institutes.

Upon three strong pillars; Education, Football Excellence and Character, the Soccer Chance Academy is built.

Education is a key pillar to everything that we want to achieve at our academy. All of our students must perform in class hence we will go through a well-organized recruitment process and make sure we provide our kids with quality education. We strongly believe that with the coaching experience that is established with in our academy and footballing philosophy, we can create athletes who can compete at professional level. Our goal through our unique character development program is to build strong characters and shape the minds of Africa’s future role models. This is done through several motivational talks from motivational speakers, character building exercises that run throughout their time at the academy among others. Chance Soccer Academy Uganda Key pillars

Some of the young children at Soccer Chance Academy

Soccer Chance Academy Uganda players share ideas

Key Contacts: