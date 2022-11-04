Friday November 4, 2022

Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm

After dropping the first points in the draw at Blacks Power, Arua Hill return to action on Friday with a tie against UPDF at Barifa.

In the two games played at Barifa so far, the Kongolo have picked maximum points scoring six goals and conceding just two.

They beat both KCCA and Maroons 3-1 and the game against UPDF provides a chance to keep the home record intact.

The visitors have not had a very good start to the season winning only one game this season and are 11th on the table with five points from as many games played so far.

See more A cheerful morning ahead of tomorrow's match day against UPDF FC at Barifa Stadium 🏟️



KO: 4:00pm#AHLUPD | #AHSC pic.twitter.com/ERRw0kr7Ad — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) November 3, 2022

They come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Wakiso Giants and are without key players Abasi Kyeyune, Rogers Mugisha and Samson Kasozi who are with the national U-20 team in Sudan.

Arua Hill have all their players available for selection and coach Livingstone Mbabazi will hope his forwards are lethal on the afternoon after firing blanks in their last outing.

Head to Head

There have been just two meetings between the two sides in the premier league with Arua Hill winning once. [D1]