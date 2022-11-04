Arua Hill SC returned to winning ways on Friday in a fascinating style, brushing aside UPDF FC.

The Kongolo secured a 3-0 win at home to keep their perfect home record this season going.

This was the third win in as many games for Arua Hill SC at Barifa Stadium. They defeated KCCA FC and Maroons prior to facing UPDF FC.

Drawing away to Blacks Power last week, Coach Livingstone Mbabazi and his charges needed a response and this came immediately with victory over visiting UPDF.

Towering defender Rashid Toha opened the scores, firing the hosts into the lead in the 26th minute from the spot.

Allan Mugalu was fouled in the box and Toha took the responsibility of converting from 12 yards with his strike kissing the woodwork before finding itself into the back of the net.

The other goal for Arua Hill came from midfielder Gaddafi Kacancu in the second stanza to stretch the lead for the home side.

At the 90th-minute mark, Arua Hill were reduced to ten players with defender Joseph Bright Vuni sent off for a second bookable offense against his former team.

However, that did not stop the home side from getting the third goal that put the icing on the cake.

Gaddafi Wahab scored the third goal when the team was awarded another penalty in the fifth minute of added time.

Victory takes Arua Hill SC to second place on ten points, four behind leaders BUL FC.

UPDF FC on the other hand drop to 11th place with five points collected from six games.