Kitara Football Club moved top of the FUFA Big League table after overcoming Lugazi FC on Friday.

Goals from John Wesley Kisakye (brace) and Moses Sseruyidde ensured Kitara won 3-0 in Najjembe.

Kisakye broke the deadlock two minutes after the half-hour mark before grabbing the second at the stroke of halftime.

Sseruyudde put the game beyond Lugazi’s reach with a ferocious strike midway through the second stanza.

Victory takes Kitara to ten points and they move top on better goal difference ahead of second-placed NEC FC who drew goalless against Mbarara City FC on Thursday.

The aforementioned two teams will face off next Thursday in a top-of-the-table clash while Lugazi FC will visit Luweero United in their next game.