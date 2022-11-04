Three weeks since confirming Uganda Cup’s return after a two-year hiatus owing to COVID-19, Uganda Rugby Union has held draws for the 2022 edition of the event.

The Uganda Cup will kick off on Saturday, November 26. The matches will be played across the country involving top-tier premier league clubs and regional teams.

Kobs will begin their title defence and charge for a third successive title with a trip to Mbarara Titans in the Western region. Heading in the opposite direction to the Eastern region is Plascon Mongers who will face Mbale Elephants.

Uganda Cup 2022 Men’s Round of 16 Fixtures:

Match 1: Rams vs Warriors

Match 2: Walukuba Barbarians vs Rhinos

Match 3: Mbarara Titans vs Kobs

Match 4: Kyambogo vs Stanbic Black Pirates

Match 5: Mbale Elephants vs Plascon Mongers

Match 6: Stallions vs Jinja Hippos

Match 7: Impis vs Buffaloes

Match 8: Boks vs Heathens

The victorious teams in the Round of 16 will progress to the Cup Quarterfinals while the losers will drop to the Shield Quarterfinals. Impis are the current shield holders, having beaten Makerere rivals Rams in 2019.

The women’s cup will also kick off on the same weekend in the quarterfinal stage. Defending champions Thunderbirds will travel over four hundred kilometres to Kabale where Western Region champions Kabale Berg Princesses await.

Thunderbirds beat Avengers in two rounds of the inaugural women’s Uganda Cup in 2019.

Uganda Cup 2022 Women’s Quarterfinals Fixtures:

QF1: Kabale Berg Princesses vs Thunderbirds

QF2: Avengers vs Mbale Eagles

QF3: Lira Strikers vs Ewes

QF4: Lira Matrix vs Gulu Sprinters

Unlike the men who have a further three weeks to prepare for the Uganda Cup, four of these women’s teams will first take part in the national women’s sevens series scheduled for November 12 at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

The Uganda Cup will be played in a single-leg knockout format.