Saturday November 5, 2022

Kavumba Recreation Centre 4pm

SC Villa coach Jackson Magera alias Nelly is wary of the threat posed by desperate Soltilo Bright Stars.

The two sides face off at Kavumba Recreation Ground with the hosts seeking their maiden win of the season while the visitors want to pick the first three points away from home.

Villa won their last outing 1-0 versus Busoga United and are in good mood according to Magera.

“The atmosphere is good, the energy is great and everyone is in line for the game,” said Magera.

“Bright Stars are a tough opponent but we are prepared for them. We lost twice against them last season, this time around we have tried to correct our mistakes and ready to face them.”

The Jogoos are buoyed by the return of midfielder Ivan Sserubiri and goalkeeper Meddy Kibirige who missed the last game and away on national duty respectively.

“Ivan Sserubiri has returned to the team which is a boost for us ahead of the game tomorrow.”

At the moment, Villa sit 3rd on the table with 10 points while Stars are 10th with five points from as many games so far.

Head to Head

There have been 18 league meetings between the two sides. Bright Stars have won 3. [L9, D6]

Two of Bright Stars’ wins came last season when they beat Villa home and away.