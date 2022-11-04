Friday November 4, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Vipers can’t afford to drop any more points early in the season when they host Maroons at Kitende on Friday.

The champions are yet to pick a win this campaign but have only played two games despite the league matching into match day six.

They come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to KCCA, a side that their day’s opponents overcame by the same score line in their last outing.

Siraje Ssentamu is aware of how strong Maroons have started the season – 2 wins, two draws and one defeat but admits the need to get off the mark gives the Venoms extra motivation.

“Maroons is a good team but tomorrow, we are looking straight and set to win our first game this season,” said Ssentamu.

See more "We have all quality in our ranks who have the capacity to decide big games like the upcoming one".



“We haven’t been scoring goals, but the coaches have done everything to rectify these niggles and we’re ready for tomorrow. We have to pick the three points.”

The hosts will miss Paul Mucureezi and Livingstone Mulondo through injury but are buoyed by the availability of Ssentamu and Ibrahim Oriti who missed the last game.

For the visitors, a few players on loan from Vipers – Sula Mpanga, Lawrence Tezikya are ineligible to play against parent side.

Head to Head

There have been 14 league meetings between the two sides with Vipers winning 10. [D4]

The last meeting at Kitende in a 5-0 win for the hosts and have only dropped points once in all home meetings.

Vipers have gone four successive games without scoring a goal in all competitions.