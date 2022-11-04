Saturday November 5, 2022

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Following a shock defeat at Maroons, KCCA return to action against lowly ranked newcomers Blacks Power aiming for no less than three points.

The defeat in their last game was a bitter one for the coaching staff which is under enormous pressure at the moment.

Blacks Power is yet to win a game this season managing only two points out of a possible fifteen but KCCA’s Morley Byekwaso doesn’t expect an easy game.

“We have prepared quite well for our opponent and we are focusing on getting consistent in our performances,” Byekwaso told the club website. “We want to get back to winning ways and grind out results and not forgetting the most important thing which is playing well,” he added.

“Blacks Power might be a new team in the league but have some players that have been playing in the league for a while like Bronson, Baden among others. Their coach has got experience and they will want to come and put up a challenge here.”

KCCA will be without injured Muhammad Shaban, Hassan Jurua and Filbert Obenchan but could have Brian Kayanja available again.

Head to Head

There has been only one meeting between the two sides – KCCA beating Blacks Power 2-0 in the Uganda Cup in 2020.