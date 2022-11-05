Overview: Micheal Alunga recorded a total of 8 birdies on par 5 hole 1, par 3 hole 2, par 4 hole 3, par 5 hole 9, par 4 hole 12, par 5 hole 13, par 3 hole 16 and par 5 hole 18. He had 7 bogies on holes 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 15 and 17 with 3 pars on 6, 8 and 14.

Manchester Salver Golf Tournament 2022:

Round 1 Joint Leaders:

Micheal Alunga (Handicap 0) – 70

Robert Khayeka (Handicap 2) – 70

Joseph Gathumbi (Handicap 0) – 70

Uganda’s Micheal Alunga is among the three joint leaders after the opening round of the 2022 Manchester Salver Golf tournament at Eldoret club, Kipkenyo Nandi, Kapseret in Kenya.

Playing off handicap 0, Alunga scored 2-under 70 gross, same score as Robert Khayeka (Handicap 2) and Joseph Gathumbi (Handicap 0).

The trio is a stroke better than Adel Balala (handicap -3) and Sammy Mulama (handicap -2).

Alunga recorded a total of 8 birdies on par 5 hole 1, par 3 hole 2, par 4 hole 3, par 5 hole 9, par 4 hole 12, par 5 hole 13, par 3 hole 16 and par 5 hole 18.

He had 7 bogies on holes 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 15 and 17 with 3 pars on 6, 8 and 14.

“I will maintain the same routine coming to the final round” Alunga told Kawowo Sports.

Joseph Watunu, Danny Chelogoi and William Odeck (caddy) all played level par (72).

Another Caddy Tom Atuma (handicap 3) scored 1-over 73 to complete round one in 9th place, a stroke better than 10th placed Philip Shiharsy (handicap 1).

Uganda’s Ibrahim Bagalana (handicap -2) is tied for 15th with 4-over 76.

Newly crowned 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open champion Andrew Ssekibejja started his international tournaments’ journey on a disappointing note with 9-over 81 and was disqualified for failure to hand in his scoring card on time.

Andrew Ssekibejja

Round two will be played on Sunday, 6th November 2022, the same day of the closing ceremony.

A total of 36 holes will be played in this two-day championship that will only be played by golfers ranging with handicap between 0 to 18.

The Manchester Salver tournament is sponsored by Crown and Pernod Ricard, organized by Eldoret Club and Kenya Golf Union.

For starters, the Eldoret Club is a private Member’s Club which was established in 1924 by group of Uasin Gishu residents who wanted a place to meet socially and which would provide relaxation and entertainment for themselves and their families.

The Club is situated on Nandi Road (off the Eldoret-Nairobi highway) opposite the Hospice and just 6km from the Eldoret Central Business District.

Round 1 (Top 10):