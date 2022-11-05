Overview: Cricket all rounder Immaculate Nakisuyi has perfectly balanced sports with education as advised by the parents. At the moment, she is completing her Bachelor’s degree in Counseling and Guidance at Kyambogo University (second semester, final year).

Contemporary sportsmen and women in Uganda and elsewhere have learnt that there is a desired life after active sports business.

The aftermath storyline for most sports personalities has often been a sad tale to boldly report home as many would not have planned for the retirement epoch.

Perhaps, with good planning, keen advice from experienced fellows and the value of education, the side B of sports personalities will probably change the tiding in the coming years.

Immaculate Nakisuyi is a promising female all-round cricketer. She is a member of the female national team who features at Aziz Damani in the national women league.

Immaculate Nakisuyi bowling. She is perfect at Bowling, Batting and Fielding Credit: John Batanudde

Nakisuyi is a third year student at Kyambogo University where she is pursuing a Bachelor’s in Counseling and Guidance.

Since childhood, her parents Florence Kuwayi and Joseph Mukaabya encouraged her to balance education with sports as a back-up plan for the future unknown.

Immaculate Nakisuyi fielding Credit: John Batanudde

“My parents always encouraged me to pay keen attention in class as I engage in sports” he reveals.

Nakisuyi is the first born child in the family of four. She was born at Jinja Main Hospital in the tourists’ city of Jinja on 6th December 1997.

Although she prefers to be chorused as IBL (Immy the Boss Lady), her peers nick-named her Benzo, a tag-line after retired Uganda Cricket player Benjamin Musoke.

Immaculate Nakisuyi bowling Credit: John Batanudde

Education:

She commenced her elementary education at Jinja preparatory school from nursery school until primary four first term.

Nakisuyi then transferred to Bupadhengo Primary School (P4-P7)

She was promoted to secondary school and admitted at Jinja Secondary School (S1-S2), then Masaka Secondary School (S3-S5) before returning to Jinja Secondary School (S6) where she studied Geography, Agriculture and History with Information Communication Technology.

At the moment, she is completing her Bachelor’s degree in Counseling and Guidance at Kyambogo University (second semester, final year).

Immaculate Nakisuyi

Cricket Calling:

After playing Basketball and football, Nakisuyi had a bold go at Cricket and to-date, she has no regrets whatsoever.

“Many of my friends played Cricket. I enjoyed basketball and football. I was encouraged by the friends to play Cricket which I did and succeeded” she recalls.

Her cricket debut came in 2012 while at Jinja Secondary School.

Immaculate Nakisuyi batting against Zimbabwe during the Tri-Series at Lugogo Credit: John Batanudde

Nakisuyi bats and bowls with the right hand. She has played for a number of clubs as Jinja Association Cricket Club (JACC), Jinja SS Cricket Club, Wanderers Cricket Club, Tornado B Cricket Club and currently employed by Aziz Damani Cricket Club.

She has had so many memorable experiences but the recent century of runs in 2 games (123 runs) and picking up 9 wickets remains outstanding.

She will live to remember the epic Uganda versus Kenya duel in 218 where her impressive displays won Uganda the game.

The most difficult tournament was during the ICC World qualifiers in Gaborone, Botswana (2021).

Immaculate Nakisuyi batting for the Lady Cricket Cranes against Zimbabwe

Immaculate Nakisuyi (left) receives a trophy

She has won many accolades, trophies, medals and awards for the outstanding display.

Most recently, she was crowned as the Fortebet Real Star best cricket player for the month of October 2022 by Real Stars Sports Agency.

She came top ahead of Deepesh Hiran and Aloysious Odoi.

Immaculate Nakisuyi (left) receives the October 2022 Fortebet Real Stars Awards from Vipers’ goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha at Route 256 Restaurant. Lugogo

Nakisuyi (in glasses) celebrates with teammates

On any day, Nakisuyi would prefer a well cooked meal of rice and beef.

Pakistani national team captain Babar Azam is her international role model.

Babar Azam, Pakistani Cricket captain

Detailed Profile:

Full Names : Immaculate Nakisuyi

: Immaculate Nakisuyi Nick Names : Immy, Benzo, IBL

: Immy, Benzo, IBL Date of Birth : 6 th December 1997

: 6 December 1997 Parents : Joseph Mukaabya & Florence Kuwayi

: Joseph Mukaabya & Florence Kuwayi Place of Birth: Jinja City

