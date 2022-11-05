Result

KCCA 4-1 Blacks Power

Rogers Mato and Allan Okello scored a brace each to hand KCCA a 4-1 win over visitors Blacks Power at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

The visitors were resilient in the first half and had a good chance to get the lead but Mike Siwu’s powerful shot was well kept out by Benjamin Ochan.

But their resilience was broken early in the second half when Mato beat Tonny Kyamera with a close range finish after good interplay with Okello on the 52nd minute.

Six minutes later, Mato returned the favour setting up Okello for his first goal since returning to Lugogo.

The number 10 then scored from the penalty after Man of the Match Mato was fouled in the area before he sealed the win late on.

But before that, Blacks Power had given themselves a fighting chance with a goal from Bronson Nsubuga in the 73rd minute.

KCCA climb to 5th on the log with 9 points in six games ahead of their next outing at UPDF next week while Blacks Power remain second from bottom with only two points.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men will visit Maroons in their fixture at Luzira on November 15.