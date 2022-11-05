Result

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 SC Villa

Charles Bbaale scored five minutes after the break as SC Villa saw off Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 at Kavumba to hand Asaph Mwebaze his first defeat in charge.

The hosts came into the game on the back of a five game unbeaten streak albeit all draws.

Following a goalless first half, Bbaale netted his third goal of the campaign and the Jogoos held for all three points, their first maximum away from home this season.

They reclaim second place with 13 points, one adrift of leaders BUL with six games while Stars remains 10th with five points from as many games.

Villa’s next game is at home to Wakiso Giants on Friday next week while Bright Stars will have another home clash against Onduparaka.