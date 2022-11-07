Ugandan coach Charles Ayiekho Lukula is not limiting his targets at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco after his charges, Simba Queens earned a berth in the semifinals.

The tactician was shy to express his ambitions, indicating he has started thinking about the title.

“I have started thinking about the trophy, I can win the trophy because I have a better team,” said Ayiekho as quoted by CAFOnline.com before adding, “I did not come here to make the numbers but to make a mark and I’m feeling confident I’m going to win this trophy although this is my first time, I trust my team 100 per cent to achieve it.”

Simba Queens finished second in Group A with six points, following their 2-0 win over Green Buffaloes from Zambia on Saturday.

However, to achieve the dream, Ayiekho will have to negotiate past defending Champions and outright favourites Mamelodi Sundowns in the last four. The South African outfit topped group B with maximum points.

The other semifinal fixture will see Moroccan giants AS FAR take on Bayelsa Queens from Nigeria who finished second in Group B.

Ayiekho was named Simba Queens coach shortly before the start of the CAF Women’s Champions League. His exploits with She Corporate who lost to the Tanzanian side in the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers final eventually attracted Simba Queens into offering him the job.