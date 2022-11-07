Tuesday November 8, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

James Odoch wants his Express FC charges to beat BUL and trim the gap on leaders when the two face off at Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

The Jinja based team are high flying and lead the table on 14 points, six better than seventh placed Red Eagles who have played one game less (5 vs 6).

Odoch comes up against former teammate Alex Isabirye and knows how tough a battle it will be against the early pacesetters.

“They are a team on form and lead the table so we want to beat them and close the gap,” said Odoch. “If we beat them and also win our other game in hand, we shall be at par and that explains why this is a very important game for us,” he added.

The hosts will hope forwards Anwar Ntege and Marvin Oshaba are in fine form to unlock the BUL backline manned by Ronald Otti but must also be keen on keeping on form Richard Wandyaka and Karim Ndugwa silent.

Ivan Mayanja and Enock Ssebagala (malaria) are ruled out for Express while Walter Ochora (red card) is still out.

Both teams come into the game on the back of wins against Onduparaka.

Head to Head Stats

In the past 18 league meetings, Express have won 5, lost 8 and the rest are draws (5).

However, the Red Eagles have won the past three meetings in succession.

