Soltilo Bright Stars have parted ways with Simon Peter Mugerwa, one of their long serving coaches at the club.

Kawowo Sports understands that Mugerwa who has been part of the technical staff for almost every tactician at the club in the last five years was axed over the weekend.

According to reliable sources, Asaph Mwebaze, the new head coach at the club didn’t find it pleasant working with Mugerwa and appointed his own assistant in Tom Ssali.

Ssali has previously worked with Douglas Bamweyana as assistant coach at Wakiso Giants.

Bright Stars are yet to release a statement on the matter but it’s understood Mugerwa is aggrieved by the manner in which he has been treated and demands all his arrears before he quits.