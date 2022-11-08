Overview: Now in its fifth season, the SMACK League was created by the old boys of St Mary’s College Kisubi to unite, network, creating opportunities, keep fit and give back to community.

The SMACK League Season V:

Match Day 19: Sunday, 13 th November 2022

Sunday, 13 November 2022 At Legends Rugby Club, Kampala

Is your Sunday, 13th November 2022 booked already?

Yes or no! It does not matter. This is the red letter day as the curtains for the famed SMACK League season V will majestically be brought down at the Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru in Kampala.

Therefore, there is every justification to red-mark the day, well in advance and be part of the excitement.

For the previous 18 matches for each of the 20 teams in this league, it has been breathe-taking and always too close to predict.

Zulus against Devils in the SMACK League season V at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds

Hillary Ainomugisha, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The SMACK League anticipates a great ending.

Addressing the media at Legends during a media briefing, Ainomugisha lauded the different teams, partners and all stakeholders that have witnessed the successful climax of the 5th season.

“It has been a roll coaster of a journey. I thank all the teams, The SMACK league organizing committee, all sponsors and partners who have joined hands to see us move this far” Ainomugisha remarked.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga

Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga, the brand manager of Guiness once again expressed UBL’s willingness to continue partnering with organized entities as The SMACK League as she pledged to continue with the partnership.

“UBL is grateful to associate with The SMACK League. We vow to continue the close association and build the working relationship” Mutamuliza revealed.

Each match day has definitely come forth with its thrills as the passionate old students of St Mary’s College Kisubi meet to network, socialize, exercise and best of all, rekindle the old fond memories while at this gallant institution founded in 1906.

The unpredictability of this league has witnessed neck-to-neck healthy competition where the champion will be declared on the final day of action.

SMACK League Season V Table standings coming to the final match day

The Zulus (class of 2009) are on the summit of the 20 team standings with 40 points, one better than Block Owners (class of 2002).

“We promise to take it home. We have worked collectively since match day one” Ham Musinguzi of the Zulus noted.

His counterpart, Jimmy Ocuku of Block Owners has the hope they will turn around the table.

“The ball is still in our own court; to win our game and make sure the opponents (Zulus) fail to get maximum points” Ocuku remarked.

It goes without a saying therefore either Zulus or Block Owners will be crowned as champion for the fifth season.

The SMACK League organizing members, sponsors and partners addressing the media at Legends Rugby Grounds, Kampala on Tuesday, 8th November 2022

Mafias (2011) and Knights (2017) follow suit with 33 points apiece.

The 5th and 6th placed teams are Vendors (1999) and Alks (2007) who have each managed 31 points apiece.

With no relegation in this league, the bottom placed Zimbaz (2006) and Elite (2008) with 9 and 10 points respectively have less worries, but, to plan for next season.

Hundreds of goals have been scored in varying fashion; tap-ins, bullet shots, headers and yes; the unfortunate own goals.

Football action in the SMACK League

SMACK League Old Students enjoy a happy moment as they sip Guiness (Credit: Pivot Media)

The SMACK league provides an opportune platform to network and socialize

Come the grand finale, lots of entertainment has been promised by the organizing team with super DJ’s and surprise artists.