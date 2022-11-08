Express FC condemned BUL FC to their first loss this season as the two teams faced off on Tuesday at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Allan Kayiwa scored the lone goal of the game to hand the Jinja-based outfit their first defeat this season.

The decisive moment of the game came in the 12th minute when Kayiwa fired home. This was his fourth goal in just six games.

The former Tooro United FC and Vipers SC forward has also scored against Gaddafi FC, UPDF FC and URA FC this season.

Despite the loss, BUL FC stays top of the table with 14 points in 7 games

Their next outing will be a Busoga derby encounter against Busoga United.

Express FC on the other hand moved to fourth place on 11 points, just three behind leaders BUL FC.