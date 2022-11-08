Results

Gaddafi 3-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Alex Kitaata scored the league’s first hattrick as his goals sunk Soltilo Bright Stars at Kakindu to hand Gaddafi successive wins.

The hosts took the lead inside six minutes through Kitaata who completed his treble with late goals in the 78th and 83rd minutes respectively to seal all points.

Bright Stars who had forward Samson Ssenyonjo back from injury lay off were second best for better parts of the game and after going five games without a loss, they have now lost two on the trot.

Gaddafi climbs to 7th on the table with nine points after six games, four better than Bright Stars who is 11th on the 15-team table.

Up next for Gaddafi is a game away at Wakiso Giants on November 8 while Bright Stars will host Onduparaka next week.