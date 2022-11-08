Uganda U20 National Football Team will go into Tuesday’s clash against Sudan with all focus put on securing a slot to next year’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The aforementioned two nations face off at Kober Stadium in Khartoum in one of the semi-finals at the ongoing CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers for the continental showpiece.

It should be noted that the two teams which reach the final qualify for the final tournament.

However, Uganda has to negotiate past hosts Sudan who topped Group A and interim coach Jackson Mayanja is well aware of the task ahead.

“It is always tough to face a host nation but I believe the boys are ready for the task before us and we have prepared well to make sure we reach the final,” he said.

Captain Isma Mugulusi returns to the team fold after recovering from a slight knock that saw him miss the final group game against Ethiopia last Saturday.

There are reports of the hosts and CECAFA playing the COVID-19 card and four players from the Ugandan camp have been sidelined for testing positive.

The quartet includes Ibrahim Kasinde, Simon Ssemayange, Abassi Kyeyune and Haruna Lukwago.

Uganda played at AFCON U20 last year, defying odds to reach the final in their first appearance.