Tuesday November 8, 2022

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Reigning champions Vipers make a trip to Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium to face Wakiso Giants in the Wakiso derby aiming to pick their second victory.

The Venoms beat Maroons 3-0 in their last outing to register the first season win after firing blanks in the first two games.

In Wakiso Giants, they face a formidable opponent who has won three games in a row and are unbeaten since match day one when they lost to KCCA at Lugogo.

John Ayala Luyinda, the gaffer at the Purple Sharks is relishing the challenge against the defending champions.

“As a coach, these are the kind of games you want to manage,” he said. “We are on a good run at the moment and that gives us motivation to face a good side with quality players and a good coaching staff,” he added.

The hosts are still without three national U-20 players Titus Ssematimba, Marvin Nyanzi and Ronald Madoi while striker Frank Ssebuufu is a doubt through injury.

See more 🎙Head Coach Robertinho Oliviera speaks ahead of tomorrow's game against Wakiso Giants FC. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/UlSOYLzckz — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) November 7, 2022

For the Venoms, wingers Lumala Abdu and Paul Mucureezi are missing and so is Najib Iga (UCE) but they could have defensive stalwart Livingstone Mulondo available again after he missed the Maroons game.

Head to Head

Wakiso Giants and Vipers have met 7 times in all competitions with the latter winning 4. [D3]

Three of Vipers’ four wins against the Purple Sharks came last season in the league and Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Other fixtures

Tuesday 08th November 2022

· Gaddafi vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm

Wednesday 09th November 2022

Friday 11th November 2022

Saturday 12th November 2022