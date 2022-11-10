Overview: The second edition of the Equity Namulonge Golf Open will be used a spring board to front the afforestation of this 9-hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf course where 10,000 trees will be planted.

2022 Equity Namulonge Open:

At Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge

11 th & 12 th November : Amateurs – Handicap limit 10

: Amateurs – Handicap limit 10 12 th November : Subsidiary – Handicap Handicap limit 34

: Subsidiary – Handicap Handicap limit 34 Green Fees : 50,000/=

: 50,000/= Mode of play: Stroke Full Handicap

31 gross players will tee-off on the opening round for the second edition of the Equity Namulonge Golf open at the 9-hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf course on Friday, 11th November 2022.

Newly crowned champion at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open Andrew Ssekibejja is among the players who will fight for the main prize.

Ssekibejja is fresh from Kenya where he took part in the Manchester Salver tournament at Eldoret club (won by Uganda’s Michael Alunga).

He will play with Meron Kyomugisha, the only lady golfer in this category.

Ssekibejja comes face to face once again with Joseph Cwinya-ai who will play with Ibrahim Bagalana.

Joseph Cwinyaai

Other players ready to compete include Hassan Kiyemba (will play with teenager Charles Jjunju), Joseph Kasozi (will play with Aggrey Mutaka) and Brian Omirambe (playing with Paul Ndyaguma).

Action commences as early as 6:30 AM. Tee-offs will continue until 1 PM when Alexander Matsiko will drive off the tee-box.

The second edition of the Equity Namulonge Golf Open will be used a spring board to front the afforestation of this nine-hole facility.

The golfers with handicap limit 10 will play for two days (36 holes), starting on Friday, 11th and shall climax on the following day.

All those with handicap limit 34 will fall in the subsidiary category on the 12th November 2022.

The mode of play will be stroke play full handicap.

Meron Kyomugisha chips the ball from the sand bunker (Credit: John Batanudde)

Prizes:

There will prize categories for ladies groups A, B and C as well as A and B for men and seniors aged 50 years plus.

At the 19th hole experience, the dress code will be black suit and bow tie.

Sponsors and Partners:

Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge will be joined by Fakhruddin Properties, Kachain Logistics, Pepsi and NBS Sport.