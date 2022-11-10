Overview: Every runner at the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon will at least be assured of fresh water before, during and after the marathon on Sunday, 20th November courtesy of Rwenzori Natural Mineral Water.

Event: MTN Kampala Marathon 2022

Date : Sunday, 20 th November

: Sunday, 20 November Categories: 5KM, 10KM, 21KM & 42KM

5KM, 10KM, 21KM & 42KM Start & Finish: At Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala

At Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala Theme: Run For Babies

Runners across the divide at the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon will worry less of the quenching their thirst and swiftly cooling off because Rwenzori Natural mineral water has once again come on board as the official hydration partner.

Rwenzori Natural mineral water sponsored this famous marathon with a sponsorship package of Shs 95,000,000 both in kind and cash.

This partnership was well blended since it has been running since inception.

Rwenzori Mineral Water committed their package for this year’s MTN Marathon at their main plant located in the Namanve Industrial Park on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Isaac Ssekaasi, the business development and commercialization director at Rwenzori Natural Mineral water officially announced the package as he emphasized their commitment towards this worthwhile noble cause.

Flanked by the plant manager Innocent Obong and MTN’s Barbra Kiwanuka, Ssekaasi recollected about the start of the partnership between the two companies, that, has been cemented years after.

“Rwenzori Natural Mineral water is very aligned to participate in an event like the MTN Marathon. We shall invest close to Shs 100,000,000 in cash and kind. I am happy to have this partnership continue. It has grown in laps and bounds. As a company, we consider the health of Ugandans which is one of the core values of the MTN Marathon” Ssekaasi revealed.

MTN Uganda’s Kiwanuka was grateful for the support that comes as a big compliment to them for the runners (quenching the thirst) as well as the cash boost.

“MTN Uganda extends the appreciation for the support from Rwenzori Natural Mineral water. They (Rwenzori Natural Mineral water) has been a wonderful partner of the MTN Marathon since inception and we are humbled. The MTN Marathon will be run along the theme “Run of Babies” with proceeds given to the different health centers in Kampala, Kachumbali and elsewhere” Kiwanuka noted.

Sukuma Dance Fitness group optimally utilized the moment to demonstrate the fitness drills that many people ought to adapt as the MTN Marathon nears by.

Hundreds of runners are expected in Kampala for the main marathon that will have the varying categories of 5KM, 10KM, 21KM and 42 KM.

Elite runners will be rewarded with different cash prizes depending on their positions.

The wheel chair race will be held this Sunday, 13th November 2022 for 10 KM starting at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo.

Besides Rwenzori Natural Mineral water, the MTN Marathon has a string of other partners as New Vision, Stanbic Bank, NBS Sport and others.

The marathon returns following a two-year lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic having missed out in 2020 and 2021.