2022 Equity Namulonge Golf Open (Gross):

Day 1 Joint Leaders:

Joseph Cwinya-ai (+1) – 73

Collins Matovu (+1) – 73

The opening round for the second edition of the Equity Namulonge Golf Open championship was held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the nine-hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club course, Namulonge.

Over 30 golfers in the gross category engaged in the opening round of the first 18 holes’ action.

Uganda national golf team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai and Collins Matovu played +1 apiece (73) to take the joint lead on day one.

Equity Bank Managing Director Anthony Kituuka (second right) officially teed off the 2022 Equity Namulonge Golf Open championship

Cwinya-ai scored three birdies on the par-5 hole 7, par 4 hole 10 and par 5 hole 14, with 12 pars and 3 bogies (holes 4, 5 and 12).

“I hope to improve coming to the second round on Saturday” Cwinya-ai told Kawowo Sports.

Matovu registered a single birdie on par 3 hole 12 with 12 par scores and 4 bogies (5, 7, 8 and 15).

Three golfers Noah Waibi, Hassan M. Agotre and national team player Godfrey Nsubuga scored +2 (74) and the trio share the third position.

Joseph Kasozi

Other golfers:

Three other golfers Joseph Kasozi, teenager Charles Jjunju and Innocent Okecha are all tied on 6th position with 3 over 75.

Long driving female national team player seats 9th on the leaderboard after the first 18 holes with 4-over 76.

Moses Muhwezi and Joseph Kakooza with 77 gross are tied in the 10th place.

Dominic Musoke (78), Ibrahim Bagalana (80), Victor Khari (80), Andrew Ssekibejja (81) and Tarzan Lubega (81) complete the top 16 after round one.

Round two and climax will be held on Saturday, 12th November 2022.

The rest of the golfing cluster; male players with handicap above 10, women and seniors will also play on the final day before the crowning ceremony later in the day.

Sponsors and Partners:

Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge is the main organizer joined by the anchor sponsor Equity Bank, Fakhruddin Properties, Kachain Logistics, Pepsi and NBS Sport.

Leaderboard after round 1 (Top 16):