Overview: Tadeo Rodell Gaita will partake the biggest share of the Shs 10,000,000 total kitty at the 2022 Kakira Golf professional open in Jinja.

2022 Kakira Golf Open (Professionals):

Champion: Tadeo Rodell Gaita – 71, 69 (140)

Tadeo Rodell Gaita is the champion of the 2022 Kakira Golf professional open.

Gaita scored a total of 140 in 36 holes played over two rounds at the 9-hole Jinja Golf club.

The victor won on sudden death over Silver Opio and Deo Akope who also tied on 140 gross apiece.

Gaita will partake the biggest share of the Shs 10,000,000 total kitty.

Akope had scored 2-under 70 on day two, just like he had scored on the opening round.

Deo Akope

Opio registered 1-under 71 to counter his 3-under 69 score during day one.

Ronald Rugumayo and Herman Decco Mutebi each scored 142 gross to share the fourth slot.

Mutebi had the best score on day two, 3-under 69 to better his +1 (73) score on day one.

The trio of Vincent Byamukama, towering Grace Kasango and Abraham Ainamani (143) shared the 6th place.

Phillip Kasozi and David Amooti Kamulindwa (144) completed the top ten positions.

Missed the cut:

A couple of other professionals sadly missed the cut.

These include; Ronnie King Bukenya, Adolf Muhumuza, Fred Wanzala (145), Denis Anguyo, Marvin Kibirige (146), Isma Mahamood, Brian Toolit, Martin Ochaya, Richard Baguma (147), Flavia Namakula (148), Abbey Bagalana (149), Said Mawa (149), Henry Lujja (150), among others.

The open will officially come to an end with the main event on Saturday, 12th November 2022.

A brand new Toyota Belta car is the prize of the Hole-in-one shot from any golfer at this championship courtesy of CFAO Motors.

Top 10 (All who made the cut):