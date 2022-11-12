Busoga United and Onduparaka FC share so many things in common and the two have had a torrid start to the season.

It should be noted that the two earned promotion to the top division in the same year (2016) and if anything from the games played so far is anything to by, they will spend much of the season fighting for survival.

The face off between the two sides in Bombo on Saturday ended with Busoga United FC claiming maximum points thus pilling more misery on the Caterpillars.

The Arua based side who are still serving a five match ban on hosting games at Greenlight stadium lost 1-0 with the visitors Busoga United scoring through Laban Tibita.

The result leaves Onduparaka rooted to the base of the league table with no win posted after seven outings and only accounting for a point, considering two were docked.

On the other hand, the win moves Busoga United out of the red zone and now have six points from seven games.